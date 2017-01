Fiona Apple liefert Protest-Track für Anti-Trump-Märsche

@Regrann from @michaelwhalenmusic - #FionaApple created a chant ("Tiny Hands") for Saturday's Women's March in DC into a cell phone. I did the track. https://soundcloud.com/michael-whalen-997591802/little-hands-womens-march-chant-featuring-fiona-apple - Thanks to @ruthfulgrace "We don't want your tiny hands/ Anywhere near our underpants"👊 #regrann #michaelwhalen #saturdayswomensmarch #washington #chant #2017 #womensmarch #song #tinyhands

A photo posted by Fiona Apple (@fionaappleig) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:11pm PST