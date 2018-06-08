Kindergarten-Reim über das Verhalten bei Amokläufen entsetzt Twitter-Nutzer
This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH— Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) 6. Juni 2018
Mit Bauklötzen spielen, Bilder malen, Zahlen und Buchstaben kennenlernen – das ist es, was Kindergartenkinder normalerweise tun. In einem Kindergarten in den USA kommt nun noch eine weitere Lektion hinzu: das Verhalten im Falle eines Amoklaufs in der Schule.
Nachdem es 2018 bereits mehr als 20 solcher School Shootings gab, hängt in dem Kindergarten nun ein Poster mit einem Song, der den Kleinsten beibringen soll, wie sie sich im Ernstfall zu verhalten haben.
Als eine Mutter das Plakat entdeckt, ist sie so schockiert, dass sie es fotografiert und bei Twitter postet. Sie schreibt dazu: „This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom“.
Und das sind die Lyrics, die anschließend für Furore bei den Twitter-Usern sorgten:
„Lockdown. Lockdown.
Lock the door.
Shut the lights off.
Say no more.
Go behind the desk and hide.
Wait until it's safe inside.
Lockdown. Lockdown.
It's all done.
Now it's time to have some fun!“
Der Tweet bekam schnell große Aufmerksamkeit und löste abermals eine Debatte um Waffen und Sicherheit in der Schule aus.
So I don’t have a SoundCloud but I, like most of you, have congressional representatives I can call to advocate for gun reform https://t.co/ivEa1qdnl2 Or we can support orgs like @Everytown and @SandyHook— Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) 7. Juni 2018
Viele Twitter-Nutzer waren traurig und empört, dass sich 5-jährige Kindergartenkinder bereits mit so etwas beschäftigen sollten.
I am so sorry for all of you.😢— Nuclear Football (@EuphoricEuler) 6. Juni 2018
Kids in Austria only know fire drills.
Which amount to a leisurely stroll to the school yard...
Thats how it should be
My girls were playing “teacher” this past weekend. They had math time, snack time, a reading nook and practiced their active shooter drill.— Tia X_line (@TiaX_line) 7. Juni 2018
