Mit diesen Illustrationen will ein Künstler mehr positive News verbreiten

Mauro betont, er sei kein Journalist, oder Influencer, sondern vor allem ein Künstler. Er will mit seiner sehr farbenfrohen und verspielten Kunst, die ein bisschen an Kinderbuch-Zeichnungen erinnert, eine kleine Insel für Positives schaffen. Auf seiner Website bietet er zudem an, dass man ihm auch direkt positive News schicken kann, die er dann verwenden könnte. Inzwischen folgen seinem Instagram-Account mehr als 120 000 Menschen. Viele von ihnen bedanken sich für seine liebevoll zusammengestellten Posts.