Mit diesen Illustrationen will ein Künstler mehr positive News verbreiten
Flugzeugabstürze, Autounfälle, Straftaten, oder Naturkatastrophen. Täglich werden wir durch die Medien mit dramatischen Bildern konfrontiert. Der Künstler Mauro Gatti aus LA versucht das mit seinem Projekt „The Happy Broadcast“ zu ändern. Seit Februar 2018 veröffentlicht Mauro wöchentlich eine niedliche Illustration mit einer guten Neuigkeit auf Instagram. Meistens postet er News zu den Themen Klimawandel, Tierschutz, Menschenrechte und Wissenschaft. Beispielsweise die Meldung, dass wegen des Buschfeuers nahe Sydney viele Menschen Fäustlinge für die verbrannten Pfoten der Koalas gestrickt haben:
This is the kind of news that warms our heart . - Drop a 🐨 in the comments to celebrate! - Tag in the comments one of your friends that needs some good news Numerous bushfires have been wreaking havoc in Australia, affecting both residents and wildlife. As a result of the fires, wildlife hospitals have seen a huge influx of animals, and they are struggling to keep up with the demand for supplies. Many of these rescued koalas (over $75,000) are now being treated for burns on their paws. As a means of protecting the critters’ paws from sustaining further injury, Australians have been encouraging crafty activists to send handmade mittens to their animal hospitals. For instance, a group of Dutch knitting enthusiasts from the Quilt Shop 100 in the Netherlands has already crafted more than 400 pairs of mittens for an Australian koala hospital. The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has also been raising money for their koala treatments, as well as other Australian wildlife organizations. Since launching a GoFundMe campaign last month, they have surged past their original goal and raised almost $2 million for their rescue efforts. Source: GNN (link in bio, find out how to donate too) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #australia #koala #donation #charity #help #bushfires #wildlife #danger #mittens
Das Projekt „The Happy Broadcast“ hilft Mauro Gatti mit seiner Sozialphobie zurechtzukommen
Auf seiner Homepage schreibt er, dass er genug von schlechten Nachrichten habe. Er wolle seine Kunst nutzen, um etwas Positives beizutragen und sich gegen eine hass- und angsterfüllte Kultur zu wehren. Mauro selbst habe durch den ständigen Schwall an negativen Nachrichten eine Sozialphobie entwickelt, teilt er auf Instagram mit seiner Community. Das Projekt „The Happy Broadcast“ helfe ihm dabei mit seiner Angst umzugehen. Deswegen hoffe er, dass er damit auch anderen Menschen helfen könne. Sobald es auf der Welt positive Entwicklungen gibt, teilt er diese mit seinen Abonnent*innen. Eine Zeitungsverlag aus Japan verwendet zum Beispiel recycletes Papier und Pflanzensamen, sodass aus der Zeitung Blumen entstehen können.
In Japan, one of the most famous national dailies invented a one hundred percent sustainable newspaper. If you plant it, it will bloom! The Japanese newspaper is made of herb seeds, recycled and vegetable paper that you can plant after you’ve read it. It is called “Green Newspaper” and was invented by the publisher of the famous Japanese daily, The Mainichi. Seed paper is made from post-consumer material that is infused with seeds in the pulping process to grow either wildflowers, herbs or vegetables when planted either indoors or outside. The paper is bio-degradable, so it leaves no waste behind, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional card stocks. Once you’ve finished with it, don’t throw it, rather tear it into small pieces, plant and water it and within a few weeks you’ll unexpectedly have plants and flowers. Source: Educate Inspire Change (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #paper #Japan #nowaste #scientist #newspaper #seeds #flower #innovation
Mauro betont, er sei kein Journalist, oder Influencer, sondern vor allem ein Künstler. Er will mit seiner sehr farbenfrohen und verspielten Kunst, die ein bisschen an Kinderbuch-Zeichnungen erinnert, eine kleine Insel für Positives schaffen. Auf seiner Website bietet er zudem an, dass man ihm auch direkt positive News schicken kann, die er dann verwenden könnte. Inzwischen folgen seinem Instagram-Account mehr als 120 000 Menschen. Viele von ihnen bedanken sich für seine liebevoll zusammengestellten Posts.
Das alles zeigt, dass wohl sehr viele Menschen - ähnlich wie Mauro Gatti -das Bedürfnis haben auf Social Media mehr positive Nachrichten zu lesen.
The cafe, situated in Ambikapur, which bagged the title of the second cleanest city in India, will provide free food in exchange for plastic waste. The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. "When I got to know about this cafe, I started collecting and storing plastic waste from my house. This is a great initiative to make the citizens aware to keep the city plastic-free. Through this initiative we can get two benefits, first, we can keep our vicinity clean and second, we can get delicious food in exchange for plastic waste," said a resident. The plastic waste collected by the people coming here is ultimately sent to the Municipal Corporation for recycling. Source: India Today (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #india #plastic #recycling #food #startup #plasticwaste #climatechange #globalwarming
