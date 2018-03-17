Amazon-Bewertungen für Tierarten

⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3/5 HoneyBadger

Not at ordered. Thought it was a sweeter version of base model.

Clearly defective, and highly aggressive. New update clearly incomparable with anything else.



Loses 2 stars as it ate through the wall, the neighbours dog, and 2 cars.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/BbaVvAvI0G