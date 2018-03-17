Partner von
    17.03.2018
  1. Startseite
  2. Digital

  3. Tierarten bewerten mit Twitter

Amazon-Bewertungen für Tierarten

Tier braucht zu lange um sich aufzuladen, deshalb nur ein Stern!
  • bildschirmfoto 2018 03 17 um 14 30 07

Wer ein wenig Zeit zu verballern hat, dem sei empfohlen, sich einmal in Amazon Bewertungen einzulesen. Da kann man nämlich viel lernen. Nicht nur über die bewerteten Gegenstände, sondern auch über das menschliche Wesen an sich.

Denn es gibt viele Gründe, unzufrieden mit einem Produkt zu sein: Mal kommt es zu spät, mal ist es zu klein. Dann passt es nicht ins Leben oder man selbst passt nicht hinein. Und überhaupt: da hat man EIN MAL betrunken Online-Shopping betrieben und dann wird der Mist auch noch geliefert! Mindestens genauso interessant sind auch die Gründe, warum Menschen unzufrieden mit den Angeboten der lokalen Gastronomie sind. Nachzulesen auf Plattformen, wie Yelp, wo sich Gäste in schönster passiv-aggressiver Form für jede Form der gefühlten oder tatsächlich so erlebten Niederträchtigkeiten des Servicepersonals rächen können.  

Die Angewohnheit, alles und jeden zu bewerten, hat in unseren Alltag Einzug genommen und insofern war es vermutlich nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis jemand auf die Idee kommen würde, auch Tierarten nach ihrem Nutzwert zu beurteilen. 

Anfang März begann der Oregon-Zoo in Portland damit, auf Twitter einzelne Tierarten zu bewerten. Auffallend war, wie freigiebig die Zoo-Menschen dabei mit der Höchstbewertung von fünf Sternen um sich warfen. Wobei: das muss wohl so sein, wenn einem das Tier gehört. 

Doch selbstverständlich ließen sich die Twitter-User nicht lange bitten und bewerteten nun ihrerseits selbst ein paar Arten. Und waren dabei um einiges kritischer, als die Tierpark-Menschen.

Delfine zum Beispiel, so @AmyBuhman sehen vielleicht niedlich aus, sind aber bösartig und planen heimlich die Weltherrschaft zu übernehmen. 

User @scott_clark_pix dagegen war schwer enttäuscht, dass der „Dragonhunter“ (eine Libellen-Spezies) sich als völlig unfähig bei der Jagd auf Drachen herausstellte. Stattdessen sitze das Tier faul herum und verzehre nur gelegentlich ein Insekt.  

Mittlerweile sind auch andere Zoos und Aquarien auf den Bewertungs-Zug aufgesprungen und wir Nutzer erfahren viel Nützliches und Wissenswertes über Tiere, von deren Existenz wir bis dato nicht mal geahnt hatten.  

chwa

Mehr spaßiger Twitter-Quatsch:

  1. Ein Twitter-Account gibt Dingen ihren wahren Namen

    Das ist kein Spinnennetz – das ist eine Mörder-Hängematte.

  1. Was wird Seehofer als Heimatminister machen?

    Jedem einen deutschen Schäferhund schenken? Auf Twitter wird wild spekuliert.
Kommentare einblenden
Weitere Texte laden