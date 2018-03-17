Amazon-Bewertungen für Tierarten
Wer ein wenig Zeit zu verballern hat, dem sei empfohlen, sich einmal in Amazon Bewertungen einzulesen. Da kann man nämlich viel lernen. Nicht nur über die bewerteten Gegenstände, sondern auch über das menschliche Wesen an sich.
Denn es gibt viele Gründe, unzufrieden mit einem Produkt zu sein: Mal kommt es zu spät, mal ist es zu klein. Dann passt es nicht ins Leben oder man selbst passt nicht hinein. Und überhaupt: da hat man EIN MAL betrunken Online-Shopping betrieben und dann wird der Mist auch noch geliefert! Mindestens genauso interessant sind auch die Gründe, warum Menschen unzufrieden mit den Angeboten der lokalen Gastronomie sind. Nachzulesen auf Plattformen, wie Yelp, wo sich Gäste in schönster passiv-aggressiver Form für jede Form der gefühlten oder tatsächlich so erlebten Niederträchtigkeiten des Servicepersonals rächen können.
Die Angewohnheit, alles und jeden zu bewerten, hat in unseren Alltag Einzug genommen und insofern war es vermutlich nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis jemand auf die Idee kommen würde, auch Tierarten nach ihrem Nutzwert zu beurteilen.
Anfang März begann der Oregon-Zoo in Portland damit, auf Twitter einzelne Tierarten zu bewerten. Auffallend war, wie freigiebig die Zoo-Menschen dabei mit der Höchstbewertung von fünf Sternen um sich warfen. Wobei: das muss wohl so sein, wenn einem das Tier gehört.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ THESE FISH ARE NOT BROKEN— CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) 9. März 2018
Anyone who says otherwise didn't read the instructions. A+ globiform, not supposed to swim well just look cute, does as promised. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/86q4PFhM83
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT!— Tyger (@TygerWDR) 9. März 2018
Great for flowers and plants! Can create it's own living space with A/C and communications. Provides own sports gel for energy. May in fact run the Illuminati.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/LH0jbFzJEK
⭐️⭐️⭐️ PROS & CONS— Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) 9. März 2018
Dwarf model provides rapid clearing of foliage, weeds, and unwanted shrubbery in a compact design. Exceptionally adorable, but also will devour clothing and paper if left unattended. Occasionally hard-headed but fun to have around.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/SCZIPCdcDA
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ *NOT STANDARD BUILD* Completely custom body/one-of-a-kind look w/ all standard features plus some extras too. Seamless action & you won’t even notice it when it’s not in use. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/vm0G7DuR7c— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) 9. März 2018
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Pleasantly surprised. Thought I had ordered a Roomba, but this did an excellent job of cleaning up my ecosystem. Only downside is the projectile vomiting. Overall 5 stars, would drunkenly purchase again. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/5fDfHiaWNq— Katherine O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) 9. März 2018
⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you are tired of species that just die on you, the naked mole rat is for you. Say goodbye to hairballs. Discrete. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/P9Hg0TBDAL— Punjikasthala (@Punjikasthala) 9. März 2018
⭐️NOT WHAT I ORDERED— Tyger (@TygerWDR) 9. März 2018
I ordered a duck, otter, and beaver bundle apparently there was some kind of freak accident in shipping or something. Contacted shipper, they claim no error. Bad seller. NEVER BUYING AGAIN!#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/e13u4K657F
⭐ very unsatisfied with the shipping. I ordered a frog and what I got was this big melted pile. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/6pj9D2HcED— Slartibartfast (@shtoopy) 9. März 2018
⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3/5 HoneyBadger— Jon Armer (@_spatula) 11. März 2018
Not at ordered. Thought it was a sweeter version of base model.
Clearly defective, and highly aggressive. New update clearly incomparable with anything else.
Loses 2 stars as it ate through the wall, the neighbours dog, and 2 cars.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/BbaVvAvI0G
0/5 🌟 DOES NOT TASTE LIKE BANANA. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OF0cHEn7L6— Camellia Quinn (@C_Quinn_Books) 13. März 2018
⭐️In Puncto Akkuladezeit nicht überzeugend: Ein #Löwe schläft bis zu 20 Stunden am Tag. Taking too long to recharge - a #lion sleeps up to 20 hours a day. #rateaspecies #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/blLpaZW2R1— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) 15. März 2018
⭐️⭐️ Energieverbrauch viel zu hoch: Ein #Gepard beschleunigt in nur 3 Sekunden von 0 auf 100km/h! Energy-saving? Not really…a #cheetah speeds up from 0 to 100km/h in just 3 seconds. #rateaspecies #TierparkBerlin pic.twitter.com/VYE832dhUK— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) 16. März 2018
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ FIRST IMPRESSIONS— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) 9. März 2018
Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that’s actually a plus for me. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) 9. März 2018
This stylish little unit is amazing. Sound quality A+. No distortion at full volume but bass is a little weak. Top rotates which is a plus. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OYaWOfzosA
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A TOUR DE FORCE— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) 9. März 2018
Simply superlative. Disruptive design. Inspired mechanical engineering. Invented its own niche with seamless software/hardware integration. Absolute head-turner and conversation starter. Sorry, no headphone jack: the future is here. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/f6g2QINpgw
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ SO GOOD— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) 9. März 2018
Came with super cute case. Not the fastest but outlasts every comparable unit. Retractable accessories. Dropped into a pond and still works perfectly#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/Y3q3a0KOjo
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ WHAT A DEAL— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) 9. März 2018
Cleanup is a breeze. Gets rid of really strong odors. WAY bigger than I expected. So glad they didn’t stop making these. On backorder now #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/nrI1CacM9a
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ THOUGHT IT WAS A KNOCKOFF— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) 9. März 2018
Looked like this right out of the package. Started beeping but they said that was normal. Craftsmanship seems good. Fun#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/hVZEYoRgB3
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) 9. März 2018
love that it fits any space. adjustable color to match your mood/location. extremely grippy base. ink included, but stylus sold separate if you need that go with the squid sizes. note: don't pair with another or they stop working #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/70IxwYRp0Z
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Quasi unkaputtbar: Ein #Seestern kann sich aus nur einem einzigen Arm wieder komplett rekonstruieren. Almost indestructible: A #starfish can completely regenerate their whole body from just a single arm! #rateaspecies #AquariumBerlin #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/Vju0EyKHYA— Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) 16. März 2018
Doch selbstverständlich ließen sich die Twitter-User nicht lange bitten und bewerteten nun ihrerseits selbst ein paar Arten. Und waren dabei um einiges kritischer, als die Tierpark-Menschen.
Delfine zum Beispiel, so @AmyBuhman sehen vielleicht niedlich aus, sind aber bösartig und planen heimlich die Weltherrschaft zu übernehmen.
#rateaspecies Bottlenose Dolphins ⭐️— Amy Buhman (@AmyBuhman) 9. März 2018
• Look cute and cuddly, but are actually evil
• Just as smart as humans, maybe even smarter
• Secretly planning to overthrow the government
• Be afraid, be very afraid pic.twitter.com/FtpHiexVeR
User @scott_clark_pix dagegen war schwer enttäuscht, dass der „Dragonhunter“ (eine Libellen-Spezies) sich als völlig unfähig bei der Jagd auf Drachen herausstellte. Stattdessen sitze das Tier faul herum und verzehre nur gelegentlich ein Insekt.
⭐️Very disappointed. Listing claimed this was a "Dragonhunter," but it has failed to kill or even capture any dragons. Seems very lazy -- just sits on perch, occasionally grabbing large insects to snack on while hanging out. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/EAaql5LCGA— Scott Clark (@scott_clark_pix) 10. März 2018
