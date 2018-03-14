Twitter-Anekdoten zu Stephen Hawkins Tod
Der britische Physiker Stephen Hawking ist im Alter von 76 Jahren gestorben (hier der Nachruf auf SZ.de). Ein geradezu biblisches Alter für den Mann, dem nach der ALS-Diagnose mit Mitte Zwanzig von den Ärzten noch drei Jahre gegeben worden waren. Hawking wurde 1988 mit der Veröffentlichung seines Buches "Eine kurze Geschichte der Zeit" zu einem wahren Superstar der Wissenschaft - sein Buch wurde in Dutzende Sprachen übersetzt und zum Bestseller. Dementsprechend voll ist das Internet mit Beileidsbekundungen und Nachrufen auf den Wissenschaftler. Sowohl von Kollegen und Freunden, als auch von ganz normalen Menschen, denen der Tod dieses Menschen ungewöhnlich nahe geht.
Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5— NASA (@NASA) 14. März 2018
Bei der Lektüre der Tweets wird eines klar: Der Mann war nicht nur ein außergewöhnlich brillianter Denker – er scheint die Menschen, die ihn kennenlernen durften, auch mit seiner Menschlichkeit und vor allem seinem großen Humor beeindruckt zu haben.
I recall when we has giving lectures and it was a huge effort for him to speak (before the tracheotomy and the computer voice) he still made the effort to throw jokes in. That says something.— Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) 14. März 2018
Stephen Hawking died today. I nearly killed him, and he me, 15 years ago, when his wheelchair shot out between two parked cars at Cambridge, and I was on my bike. I swerved at the last moment. 100% his fault. God bless you and RIP.— Prof. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) 14. März 2018
Stephen Hawking was a ground-breaking physicist, a firm advocate for the NHS, & a staunch defender of the welfare state & human rights–from opposing the Vietnam war to standing up for the Palestinian people.— Marsha de Cordova MP (@Marshadecordova) 14. März 2018
And he never let his disability define him. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Q5fKgszpUL
RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 14. März 2018
The *best* thing? Hearing people around saying “WOW, was that Stephen Hawking?” as he rode by. How many other theoretical physicists could claim such recognition?— Catherine Q. (@CatherineQ) 14. März 2018
RIP Stephen Hawking. The world just dropped a lot of IQ points. And, he was a fun person. Very sad news.— Jonathan Ross (@wossy) 14. März 2018
His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 14. März 2018
Neil deGrasse Tyson ist ein amerikanischer Astrophysiker und TV-Moderator.
.@TheSimpsons RIP Stephen Hawking. A sense of humor as vast as the universe. pic.twitter.com/528kWRhfVR— Al Jean (@AlJean) 14. März 2018
Al Jean ist Showrunner der "Simpsons". Hawkings hatte mehrere Auftritte in der Serie, die er für "das Beste im amerikanischen TV" hielt.
Never forget.#RIPStephenHawking pic.twitter.com/MLpAY7bHaN— JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA) 14. März 2018
Great sequence from #StarTrek, and my introduction to the great man. #RIPStephenHawkinghttps://t.co/7Ui2qPze8A— Sumanth (@iSumanth) 14. März 2018
Stephen Hawking passed away on Pi Day. 3.14— Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) 14. März 2018
Even in death, he parted with his awesome sense of humour. #RIPstephenhawking pic.twitter.com/ttpvoFHsNm
"Don't feel bad, Lisa. Sometimes the smartest of us can be the most childish."— Dead Homer Society (@deadhomers) 14. März 2018
"Even you?"
"No, not me. Never."#RIPStephenHawking pic.twitter.com/4Lo8yNbgsR
“One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don't throw it away.” #RIPStephenHawking pic.twitter.com/sqy0ls58KA— Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) 14. März 2018
“However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. Where there's life, there's hope.”— a u r o r a r a i n. (@_AuroraRain_) 14. März 2018
-Stephen Hawking
It’s deeply saddening to hear about the loss of Stephen Hawking. He truly was a legend & incredibly inspiring.#RIPStephenHawking 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/rrTZqFH5g9
Ein großer Mensch, der nur so vor Intelligenz und Wissbegierigkeit strotzte, hat uns verlassen und gleichzeitig so viel hinterlassen.— Andre Holt (@DerUnholt) 14. März 2018
Seine Arbeiten werden unvergessen bleiben.
Rest in peace, Mr. Hawking. #RIPStephenHawking pic.twitter.com/XQllOAzWO6
