    14.03.2018
Twitter-Anekdoten zu Stephen Hawkins Tod

Der Mann war nicht nur ein brillanter Denker, sondern auch ein sehr lustiger Zeitgenosse.

Der britische Physiker Stephen Hawking ist im Alter von 76 Jahren gestorben (hier der Nachruf auf SZ.de). Ein geradezu biblisches Alter für den Mann, dem nach der ALS-Diagnose mit Mitte Zwanzig von den Ärzten noch drei Jahre gegeben worden waren. Hawking wurde 1988 mit der Veröffentlichung seines Buches "Eine kurze Geschichte der Zeit" zu einem wahren Superstar der Wissenschaft - sein Buch wurde in Dutzende Sprachen übersetzt und zum Bestseller. Dementsprechend voll ist das Internet mit Beileidsbekundungen und Nachrufen auf den Wissenschaftler. Sowohl von Kollegen und Freunden, als auch von ganz normalen Menschen, denen der Tod dieses Menschen ungewöhnlich nahe geht. 

Bei der Lektüre der Tweets wird eines klar: Der Mann war nicht nur ein außergewöhnlich brillianter Denker – er scheint die Menschen, die ihn kennenlernen durften, auch mit seiner Menschlichkeit und vor allem seinem großen Humor beeindruckt zu haben.

