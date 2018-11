Kommentar:

„Oh, my, God Becky, look at her butt

It is so big, she looks like

One of those rap guys' girlfriends

But, ya know, who understands those rap guys?

They only talk to her, because,

She looks like a total prostitute, 'kay?

I mean, her butt, is just so big

I can't believe it's just so round, it's like out there

I mean gross, look

She's just so, black