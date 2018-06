„Nein, das ess ich nicht“

Merkel: Donald, I need you to listen, can you do that?

T: Uh huh.

M: This is really important, okay?

T: Mmm huh.

M: I need you to be honest with me, okay?

T: Nods.

M: Donald, look at me... Now, did you swallow the quarter or is it still in your mouth? pic.twitter.com/x906ixIQ0f