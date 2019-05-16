Frauen protestieren gegen das Abtreibungsverbot in Alabama
Viele Frauen Protestieren gegen das Verbot von Schwangerschaftsabbrüchen – online und auf der Straße.
In Alabama ist ein Schwangerschaftsabbruch künftig nur noch in den ersten sechs Wochen einer Schwangerschlaft legal, also, bevor beim Embryo ein Herzschlag feststellbar ist. Danach dürfen Ärzt*innen nur einen Abbruch nur vornehmen, wenn die Gesundheit der Mutter in Gefahr ist. Nicht, wenn eine Frau vergewaltigt wurde, nicht, wenn Inzest vorliegt. Denjenigen, die dennoch einen Eingriff vornehmen, drohen bis zu 99 Jahren Haft.
Nach Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky und Ohio ist Alabama damit der fünfte US-Bundesstaat, der das Heartbeat Bill (also: Herzschlaggesetz) verabschiedet hat. Noch sind die Gesetze lediglich beschlossen und noch in keinem Bundesstaat in Kraft. Und es formiert sich Protest. Die US-amerikanische Schauspielerin Busy Philipps rief Frauen auf Twitter dazu auf, unter dem Hashtag #youknowme ihre persönlichen Erfahrungen mit einem Schwangerschaftsabbruch zu teilen.
1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) 15. Mai 2019
Der Aufruf ging viral. Eine Nutzerin beschreibt, wie ihr Sexpartner einmal das Kondom ohne ihr Einverständnis entfernte. Die Pille danach wirkte nicht.
Fucking hard for me to put this out but, the condom was removed without my consent - I was drunk and asked far too late - and the morning after pill didn't work. #youknowme and it's time I didn't feel so ashamed of this— 🌺Spring🌺 (@alltheseasons_) 15. Mai 2019
Die meisten Frauen erzählen: Sie waren nach dem Abbruch unglaublich erleichtert. Eine von ihnen war 15, als sie schwanger wurde, eine andere wusste: Ich kann mir das Kind nicht leisten. Für alle war der Schwangerschaftsabbruch in diesem Moment die einzig richtige Entscheidung.
I was 21 and batshit terrified. All I felt was relief afterwards. And I was on the pill. Nothing is 100%. That's why we must have access to safe care. #YouKnowMe— lindachavers (@dorismariahphd) 15. Mai 2019
#YouKnowMe I was 15, got pregnant first time I ever had sex. I wanted college, a life. Not a single regret.— Edie Jarolim (@EdieJarolim) 15. Mai 2019
My daughter was 1 year old and I knew financially I couldn't afford another baby. It was the hardest, most painful and deeply personal decision I've made in my life. The government involving itself in such intensely private matters is ridiculous #youknowme— Beyonce's Blackassness 👑✊🏽 (@melanatedgirl) 15. Mai 2019
I was 18, uneducated about birth control, and in an abusive relationship. And then I was 23 (on the pill) and my now husband had just admitted he was an alcoholic. Compromising his sobriety wasn’t an option. Both were decisions I have zero regrets about. #youknowme— Megan (@Megan_123455) 15. Mai 2019
#YouKnowMe I was 16 and the condom broke. There was never any question about what I was going to do and I have never regretted it. And I know at least 5 other women who also had one and went on to have kids later once they were ready, and are amazing moms.— Brandi Dawson (@Brandii_Jade) 15. Mai 2019
Eine Frau begleitete ihre beste Freundin, als diese einen Abbruch vornehmen ließ. Sie sagt: „Keine Frau will einen Schwangerschaftsabbruch. Aber jede Frau hat das Recht darauf.“
#youknowme I took my best friend to get one. It was awful for her. No woman wants an abortion, but every woman has the right to one.— Carlafer Clumsy Portmanteau (@carlamitchell97) 15. Mai 2019
Doch es gibt auch Kritik an #youknowme: Wieso müssen Frauen ihr Innerstes nach Außen kehren, nur um verständlich zu machen, dass Schwangerschaftsabbrüche nach der sechsten Woche legal sein müssen?, schreibt diese Nutzerin:
The #youknowme hashtag contains a lot of deeply powerful testimonials but it just kills me that every time something awful is happening, women have to air out their traumas to make you see us as people.— Ashley (@ashleyfahs) 16. Mai 2019
No, that's a bit of a trap here - feeling that we should explain and defend our very intimate reasons. Our bodies, our reasons, our lives, our choices. Our own business, period.— liveoak1212 (@confettios1) 15. Mai 2019
