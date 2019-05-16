[object Object]

Viele Frauen Protestieren gegen das Verbot von Schwangerschaftsabbrüchen – online und auf der Straße.

Foto: REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

In Alabama ist ein Schwangerschaftsabbruch künftig nur noch in den ersten sechs Wochen einer Schwangerschlaft legal, also, bevor beim Embryo ein Herzschlag feststellbar ist. Danach dürfen Ärzt*innen nur einen Abbruch nur vornehmen, wenn die Gesundheit der Mutter in Gefahr ist. Nicht, wenn eine Frau vergewaltigt wurde, nicht, wenn Inzest vorliegt. Denjenigen, die dennoch einen Eingriff vornehmen, drohen bis zu 99 Jahren Haft.

Nach Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky und Ohio ist Alabama damit der fünfte US-Bundesstaat, der das Heartbeat Bill (also: Herzschlaggesetz) verabschiedet hat. Noch sind die Gesetze lediglich beschlossen und noch in keinem Bundesstaat in Kraft. Und es formiert sich Protest. Die US-amerikanische Schauspielerin Busy Philipps rief Frauen auf Twitter dazu auf, unter dem Hashtag #youknowme ihre persönlichen Erfahrungen mit einem Schwangerschaftsabbruch zu teilen.

Der Aufruf ging viral. Eine Nutzerin beschreibt, wie ihr Sexpartner einmal das Kondom ohne ihr Einverständnis entfernte. Die Pille danach wirkte nicht.

Die meisten Frauen erzählen: Sie waren nach dem Abbruch unglaublich erleichtert. Eine von ihnen war 15, als sie schwanger wurde, eine andere wusste: Ich kann mir das Kind nicht leisten. Für alle war der Schwangerschaftsabbruch in diesem Moment die einzig richtige Entscheidung.

Eine Frau begleitete ihre beste Freundin, als diese einen Abbruch vornehmen ließ. Sie sagt: „Keine Frau will einen Schwangerschaftsabbruch. Aber jede Frau hat das Recht darauf.“

Doch es gibt auch Kritik an #youknowme: Wieso müssen Frauen ihr Innerstes nach Außen kehren, nur um verständlich zu machen, dass Schwangerschaftsabbrüche nach der sechsten Woche legal sein müssen?, schreibt diese Nutzerin:

