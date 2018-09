This is pathetic. Her behaviour was appalling and everyone is out here pretending it was a Rosa Parks moment. Serena is the GOAT but there was another woman out there winning her 1st Slam and making history for Japanese sport. But, of course, that doesnt fit the narrative. #osaka

I completely agree. I love her, but she was wrong. I saw the whole match and this was not about sexism. The situation unfolded over 20-30 minutes and involved much more than what is being reported. She threatened the umpire's job among other things. That's why it's different.