Bitte folgen: Dem Typen, der Touristenmotive wieder sehenswert macht
"I'm flying, Jack!" I'm here in Rio for a day with some new friends so we're dashing around to see a few of the main sights- Sugarloaf Mountain, Copacabana beach & Christ The Redeemer. I'm coming back in about ten days though (I'm travelling to Easter Island next for the Tapati Rapa Nui festival), so if you're around in Rio in mid-Feb and fancy shooting/exploring the city together then drop me a DM #RiodeJaneiro #ChristTheRedeemer #CristoRedentor #Rio #Titanic #Cityscape #View #Brazil #Brasil #ArtofVisuals @instagram
So heißt der Account:
Dem solltest du folgen, wenn...
Du die ganzen Standard-Urlaubsbilder nicht mehr sehen kannst. Denn bei Paperboyo wachsen dem Collosseum uf einmal Krakenarme, die David-Statur in Rom trägt eine Unterhose und das Riesenrad auf dem Santa-Monica-Pier wird zum Jojo. Und das alles nicht mit Hilfe von Photoshop, sondern mit Papierschnitzereien, die der Künstler selber ausschneidet und dann vor seine Motive hält.
Have you ever heard of the word naumachia? Until I got to Rome I hadn’t either, but it’s a word the Romans used to describe simulated naval fights - they were like gladiator battles on a bigger and wetter scale. Sometimes special structures were built and other times lakes were used, but there is evidence that the colosseum was once turned into a gladiatorial water world for a naumachia (the more you say that word, the more addictive it becomes). According to the Roman historian Cassius Dio, a sea fight took place in the amphitheatre in 86 AD. Ships, weapons and thousands of men were brought in and since every effort was made to make a naumachia (I bet you’re saying it out loud now) a colossal event, even sea creatures were shipped in from around the globe - hence why I put an octopus inside the colosseum, because y’know when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Time to hop back on board Royal Princess and head up the coast to the port of Livorno to visit Florence. (Head to @princesscruises to see more images) #comebacknew
This isn’t the first time that the statue of David has been censored - in 1857, the Grand Duke of Tuscany surprised Queen Victoria with a replica of Michelangelo's David. Queen Vic was so embarrassed by David’s nudity that she requested a fig leaf was created to preserve his modesty whilst it went on display in London. I did make a leaf cutout which would have suited this caption better, but David in underwear made me laugh more. However the awesome blogger @englishmum was on this cruise with me and she’s just posted a behind the scenes of me trying the leaf cutout on David- so go check it out on her Insta & head to @princesscruises to see more of my images #comebacknew
The previous Santa Monica Ferris Wheel that stood here was recently sold, believe it or not, on eBay. It was replaced by this bigger, solar powered wheel. The winning bid for the old one was $132,400. I have no idea how much postage & packaging was for it! #YoYo @DiscoverLA #LostinLA #LA #LosAngeles #SantaMonica #SantaMonicaPier #PacificPark #SantaMonicaSunset #USInterior #ArtofVisuals #DestinationEarth #NeverStopExploring #PaperArt #Silhouette #TravelStoke #Travel #OpticalIllusion #PassionPassport @Instagram #Beach #Sunset @LosAngeles_City #LosAngeles_City #ForcedPerspective #Cityscape #TravelAwesome
Dahinter steckt:
Der britische Künstler Richard McCor, 30 Jahre alt und eigentlich Mitarbeiter einer Londoner Agentur. Im Interview mit Dailymail sagte er 2015 über seine Kunst: "Viele meiner Vorlagen sind gar nicht so schwer zu machen. Und wenn es doch mal schwieriger wird, setze ich mir einfach Kopfhörer auf und ziehe es durch." Wer sich jetzt noch an die Unterrichtseinheit "Linolschnitt" aus dem Kunstunterricht erinnert, weiß, wie viel Spaß es ungefähr machen muss, Kim Kardashian aus einem Stück Karton rauszusäbeln.
Didn't find a single piece of treasure down there on the shore. Gutted #towerbridge #thames #london #tripod #camera #travel #adventure #instalondon #creative_camera #bbctravel #photography #instaphoto #fantastic_earth #mytinyatlas #theglobewanderer #ourplanetdaily #letsgosomewhere #passionpassport #lifeofadventure @earthfocus @discoverearth #thisislondon #londonlife #cityoflondon #instalondon
Zu sehen sind da...
Adaptionen ganz klassischer Touristenmotive, aber auch Fotos, auf denen in einer ganz gewöhnlichen Landschaft eine Kleinigkeit verschoben wurde - und auf einmal schwimmt ein Pottwal durch Island!
Cheeky! Marilyn's dress is the entrance to the @officialneonmuseumlasvegas in downtown Vegas. It's a neon boneyard filled with vintage signs from long gone hotels- great spot for instagrammars #NonStopVegas #Vegas #Sponsored #NeonMusuem #Marilyn #MarilynMonroe #Dress #Fashion #LasVegas #Paperart #haha @marilynmonroe #icon #Silhouette #Paper #DoYouTravel #TravelStoke #Travel #Photography #thecreatorsclass @instagram #illgrammers #createcommune #artofvisuals #USA #America
Let me take you back to a December night in 1989. It’s late, Wall Street is empty except for a lonely night watchman. He is about to complete his rounds outside the Stock Exchange. In eight minutes he’ll be back. A man named Arturo Di Modica knows this because he’s been casing the area every night for the last week. When the watchman is out of sight, Di Modica steers a truck down the street and pulls up in front of the large Christmas tree on Wall Street. He and a group of friends jump out. In under five minutes they manage to lower a 3,200 kg bronze sculpture from the back of the truck to under the tree. When it’s done, the men take off in the truck but Di Modica stays behind. He wants to see the watchman's reaction. In fact, until noon the next day he stays hidden around a corner watching New Yorkers fall in love with his Christmas gift to the city. The Charging Bull has now moved here to Bowling Green, but if you ever visit the statue you'll see the same thing Di Modica saw that morning- people falling in love with this fierce, bold, beautiful sculpture #ChargingBull #WallStreet #NYSE #NewYorkStockExchange #BowlingGreen #Bull #Sculpture #NewYork #NYC #SeeYourCity #NYCGo @NYCGo @NYC #InstagramNYC @NewYorkCity #NYCInstantly #nycnightlife #nycphotographer #blogger #Paper #Paperart #Cityscape #Silhouette @newyork_instagram @newyork #thecreatorsclass #illgrammers #photography #doyoutravel #artofvisuals #visualsoflife #newyorker #USA #Cowboy #Lasso
If you were following my @glplondon takeover then you may have already seen this- it's one of my favourite cutout shots so far #cycling #londoneye #thelondoneye #playwithlondon #cocacolalondoneye #adventure #instaphoto #theglobewanderer #lonelyplanet #wanderlust #passionpassport #lifeofadventure @earthfocus @discoverearth #london #instalondon #bbcbritain #lovegreatbritain #worlderlust #londonlive #timeoutlondon #visitlondon #travel #westminster #instaart #paperart #culturetrip_ldn #instagoodmyphoto #londonforyou #mashpics #boredpanda @london #mysouthbankwinter
This is was all fun & games until I realised a cloud of boiling hot water was coming my way...#GuideToIceland #InspiredByIceland #Reyex @InspiredByIceland #Haukadalur #BestinTravel #NatureLovers #Whale #Geyser #Geysir #FunnyVideo #Lol #Illgrammers #Photography #NaturePhotography #ArtOfVisuals #VisualsOfLife #TravelAwesome #Shutterbugs #Paperart #Stencil #Silhouette #Paper
