„Du hast mich zu deiner Hochzeit doch auch nicht eingeladen“

Kathi, Sophie und Cora sind beste Freundinnen. Als Kathi aber erzählt, dass sie heimlich ohne sie geheiratet hat, sind die sauer. Alte Konflikte kommen wieder auf.
Von Pegah Julia Meggendorfer
Grafik: SZ Jetzt

Wer schreibt?

Kathi (29), Sophie (31) und Cora (29) kennen sich bereits seit der Schulzeit. Auch wenn sie sich mal aus den Augen verloren haben, ist ihre Freundschaft beständig.

Und warum schreiben sie? 

Kathi hat geheiratet. Heimlich. Als sie das Sophie und Cora erzählt, sind die beiden geschockt. Sagt es etwas über ihre Freundschaft aus, dass sie nicht eingeladen waren? 

Und wie könnte das aussehen? 

  1. Do. 20. Juni

  2. Kathi

    Mädels! Ich hab was zu verkünden 🤗 13:47

  3. Sophie

    Oh mein Gott!! Ist deine Gehaltserhöhung endlich durch?? 13:48

  4. Cora

    Erzähl!! Hast du dich endlich in der Fahrschule angemeldet? 😂 13:49

  5. Kathi

    Kevin und ich sind VERHEIRATET 👰🤵 13:56

  6. Sophie

    WHAT?! 14:01

  7. Cora

    Dein Ernst?! 14:02

  8. Kathi

    Jaaaaaaa! Wir haben es gewagt und sind durchgebrannt 😍🎉 14:06

  9. Cora

    Durchgebrannt? Also wart ihr ganz allein? 14:09

  10. Kathi

    Naja nicht ganz. Wir hatten Kevins Bruder Kai und meine Cousine Laura als Trauzeugen dabei. 14:12

  11. Kathi

    Aber es war toll! Wir waren nur beim Standesamt und dann über ein verlängertes Wochenende auf Mallorca, wo unser allererster gemeinsamer Urlaub war. Da waren wir super chic essen und haben uns mit Champagner besoffen! So ein geiles Wochenende! 14:15

  12. Sophie

    Ich weiß grad gar nicht, was ich sagen soll… 14:17

  13. Cora

    Ja, Glückwunsch ... 14:18

  14. Kathi

    Hä? Was ist los mit euch? Ich dachte, ihr würdet ausflippen bei dieser Nachricht 😅 14:22

  15. Sophie

    Also ich könnte grad ausflippen… 😅 14:23

  16. Kathi

    Was bitte ist euer Problem?! 14:25

  17. Cora

    Schon mal drüber nachgedacht, dass wir gerne bei deinem großen Tag dabei gewesen wären? 14:27

  18. Kathi

    Ähm… also so wie du selbst ja schon sagst war das MEIN großer Tag. Den darf ich ja wohl feiern, wie ich möchte. 14:30

  19. Sophie

    Und was du möchtest ist: Uns nicht dabei haben… 14:33

  20. Kathi

    Oh wow... Ich hätte nicht gedacht, dass ihr mir das so persönlich nehmen würdet. Das hat sich für uns einfach richtig angefühlt, so ganz intim. 14:35

  21. Sophie

    Feierst du dann irgendwann noch größer oder war's das jetzt? 14:38

  22. Kathi

    Ne, wir haben uns gedacht, wir geben das Geld, das wir für eine Hochzeit ausgegeben hätten, liebe für eine fette Hochzeitsreise aus. 14:42

  23. Cora

    Jo, dann macht das... 14:46

  24. Kathi

    Ich verstehe wirklich das Problem nicht. Ich will nicht gemein sein, aber die Hochzeit sollte vor allem dem Hochzeitspaar gefallen. Wir sind euch ja nichts schuldig. 14:50

  25. Sophie

    Find ich krass, dass du das denkst. Wir wären halt einfach gerne bei der Hochzeit einer unserer besten Freundinnen dabei gewesen. 14:52

  26. Kathi

    Aber Sophie... Du hast mich zu deiner Hochzeit doch auch nicht eingeladen. 14:55

  27. Sophie

    Ah also daher weht der Wind... 14:57

  28. Kathi

    Ne, das war nicht der Grund. Aber darum verstehe ich wirklich nicht, warum du dir rausnimmst, dich so aufzuregen. 14:58

  29. Sophie

    Ich hatte es dir doch erklärt! Lorenz und ich hatten kein großes Budget, als wir geheiratet haben und ich musste wirklich überlegen, wen ich einlade. Und du und ich, wir hatten in der Zeit kaum Kontakt! Das ist jetzt 5 Jahre her!! 15:03

  30. Cora

    Leute, wollt ihr das vielleicht unter euch klären? 15:05

  31. Cora

    Ich verstehe aber nicht, warum ich auch nicht eingeladen war. Ich bin noch nicht verheiratet und wenn ich's wär, hätt ich dich eingeladen, Kathi 15:12

  32. Sophie

    Was fällst du mir denn jetzt bitte so in den Rücken?! 15:16

  33. Cora

    Naja, du kannst nicht den Anspruch stellen, von ihr eingeladen zu werden, wenn du sie nicht eingeladen hast… 15:18

  34. Sophie

    WIR HATTEN IN DER ZEIT KEINEN KONTAKT! 15:19

  35. Kathi

    Wir hatten kaum Kontakt und deswegen hast du mich nicht zu deiner Hochzeit eingeladen, aber um deine Masterarbeit für umme zu korrigieren, war ich dann wieder gut genug… 15:25

  36. Sophie

    Spinnst du jetzt komplett?! Warum packst du das denn jetzt aus? Ich hab halt Hilfe gebraucht und eine Freundin gefragt, ob sie mir hilft. 15:26

  37. Kathi

    Eben… da bin ich dann Freundin genug. 15:28

  38. Sophie

    Du hättest ja nicht helfen müssen, wenns dich so gestört hat, dass du nicht auf meiner Hochzeit warst. 15:29

  39. Kathi

    Ich helfe einer Freundin aber gerne 15:32

  40. Sophie

    Um es dann vorhalten zu können oder was? 15:34

  41. Sophie

    Also ich werde mich hier nicht wie das Arschloch darstellen lassen, nur weil ich damals kein Geld hatte, um alle zu meiner Hochzeit einzuladen, die ich vielleicht gerne dabei gehabt hätte. 15:35

  42. Fr. 21. Juni

  43. Kathi

    Hey Sophie, ich wollte dir gestern kein doofes Gefühl geben, weil du mich nicht zu deiner Hochzeit eingeladen hattest 😔 Cora hat mir gestern noch erklärt, dass du voll viele Schulden vom Studium hattest, die du noch zahlen musstest. Tut mir leid. Ich wusste das nicht. Ich war damals halt enttäuscht und wollte es mir nicht anmerken lassen. Und jetzt ist das halt einfach hochgekommen. Schätze, es musste einfach mal raus. Aber hoffe, wir können da nochmal drüber reden und das hinter uns lassen. 08:53

  44. Sophie

    Hey, ja, danke für die Entschuldigung. Ich bin grad ehrlich gesagt noch ein bisschen verletzt. Auch weil ich noch verarbeiten muss, dass ich nicht Teil deiner Hochzeit sein durfte. Aber ja, lass gerne mal reden. 09:08

  45. Kathi

    Okay. Tut mir leid, dass dich das so verletzt. Ich wusste nicht, dass dir das so wichtig sein würde. 09:10

  46. Cora

    Hey Leute, was haltet ihr davon, wenn wir morgen Abend gemeinsam essen gehen und dann können wir das alles klären und hinter uns lassen 🤗 09:14

  47. Kathi

    Ja, klingt gut. 09:15

  48. Sophie

    Ja, ich wäre auch dabei 😊 09:17

  49. Cora

    Top! Dann morgen, 19 Uhr im "Da Giovanni" 😊 Ich reserviere! 09:23

  50. Sa. 22. Juni

  51. Kathi

    Sorry, Leute, bin ein bisschen zu spät. Bin so um 5 nach da. 18:57

  52. Cora

    Kein Stress 🤗 18:59

  53. Kathi

    Hä? Warum steht Kevins Auto vor dem Restaurant? Der hat mir gesagt, er geht zum Sport 😅 19:04

  54. Cora

    Oh ups. Komm einfach erstmal rein. Dann erkläre ich alles 🙈 19:05

  55. So. 23. Juni

  56. Sophie

    Ey Leute, ich hatte so einen Spaß gestern 😍 Danke euch für den tollen Abend. 10:32

  57. Kathi

    Ich glaub einfach immernoch nicht, dass du einfach unsere Hochzeiten nochmal nachgestellt hast, Cora 😂 das war so funny 10:35

  58. Sophie

    Dass du die Jungs auch dazu gekriegt hast, da mitzumachen hahaha und wie du die Traurednerin gemimt hast 😂 10:36

  59. Kathi

    Am besten fand ich die Brautsträuße und Schleier, die du besorgt hattest hahaha 10:38

  60. Sophie

    Und die beiden Mini-Hochzeitstorten 😍😍 10:38

  61. Kathi

    Können wir uns gleich noch alle Fotos schicken bitte?? 10:39

  62. Cora

    Hab ich gern gemacht! 10:39

  63. Cora

    Aber das beste wisst ihr ja noch gar nicht 😏 Bei der nächsten Hochzeit seid ihr nämlich ganz sicher dabei! 10:43

  64. Kathi

    What? Hat Tobi etwa nen Antrag gemacht? 😍 10:45

  65. Cora

    Nö, ich ihm 😏 Aber er hat Ja gesagt. Also Save the Date: 6.9.2025 🥳 10:47

