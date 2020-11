Bisheriger Gewinner der US-Wahl: John King

JOHN KING: Let’s look at Michigan

*taps map*

zoom on Ingham County

*taps map*

zoom on Lansing

*taps map*

let’s look at this street.

*taps map*

This house

*taps map*

Let’s look in the living room.

*taps map*

as you can see, Dave has yet to report. Still hope for Biden pic.twitter.com/bpoi359Mj9