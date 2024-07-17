Zum Hauptinhalt springen

  Startseite
  Whatsapp-Kolumne

  Whatsapp-Kolumne: Der Enkel-Trick

„Ich weiß alles über euren ekelhaften Enkeltrick!“

Judith bekommt aus dem Nichts eine Nachricht ihrer Enkelin. Die ist in einer Notsituation und braucht Geld – oder ist das Betrug?
Von Kolja Haaf
Grafik: SZ Jetzt

Teile diesen Beitrag mit Anderen:

Wer schreibt?

Judith (78) genießt zwar ihre Rente, trifft Freund:innen und spielt Boule im Park. Nur von ihrer Enkelin Bea (22) würde sie gerne öfter hören. 

Und warum?

Judith hat vergangene Woche eine TV-Reportage über das Betrugs-Phänomen „Enkeltrick“ gesehen. Prompt meldet sich eine fremde Nummer bei ihr, die vorgibt, Bea zu sein.

Und so könnte das aussehen:

  1. Mi. 17. Juli

  2. 0057 399 7923372

    Oma! Es tut mir total Leid, dass ich so aus dem Nichts schreibe, aber brauch ganz dringend deine Hilfe! 17:22

  3. Judith

    Wer ist da? 17:52

  4. 0057 399 7923372

    Oh, Mist, hab ich dir nicht meine kolumbianische Nummer gegeben? 17:53

  5. 0057 399 7923372

    Bea hier! 17:53

  6. Judith

    So, so. 18:04

  7. 0057 399 7923372

    Oma ich bin doch seit drei Monaten am Backpacken in Kolumbien 18:05

  8. 0057 399 7923372

    Und jetzt bin ich in eine richtig dumme Situation geraten und es ist mir wirklich peinlich, dass ich mich damit bei dir melden muss 18:07

  9. 0057 399 7923372

    Ich habe meinen Flug verpasst und kein Geld mehr, um einen anderen zu nehmen. Und ich hab hier so gut wie keinen Empfang. 18:08

  10. Judith

    Oh nein. Du Armes. 18:10

  11. 0057 399 7923372

    Ja und Mama und Papa erreich ich nicht und der letzte Flug in dieser Woche geht aber heute Abend. kannst du mir ganz schnell Geld per Paypal schicken? 18:12

  12. 0057 399 7923372

    Ich zahl dir das natürlich zurück, Omi! 18:13

  13. Judith

    Ab er das ist doch selbstverständlich, mein Liebes. Wieviel darf es denn sein? 18:17

  14. 0057 399 7923372

    Oh, cool! Also ich bräuchte am besten 500€ 18:17

  15. Judith

    Wenn's weiter nichts ist, kommt jeden Moment. 18:20

  16. 0057 399 7923372

    Ach Omi du bist ein Engel 18:20

  17. Judith

    VERARSCHT! 18:22

  18. Judith

    Schämen Sie sich nicht??? Wie tief muss man sinken, um eine 78-Jährige Frau zu berauben? 18:25

  19. Judith

    Und dann auch noch, indem man ihre vermeintliche Einsamkeit ausnutzt? 18:27

  20. Judith

    PFUI kann ich da nur sagen PFUI PFUI 18:28

  21. Judith

    Oder in einer Sprache, die Sie verstehen: Fuck you off! 18:30

  22. 0057 399 7923372

    Hä??? Was ist denn jetzt los??? 18:31

  23. Judith

    Oh, Entschuldigung! Hab ich Sie etwa unerwartet mit ihrer Schlechtigkeit konfrontiert? 18:34

  24. Judith

    Ich weiß alles über euren ekelhaften Enkeltrick. Und ich werde diese Nummer sofort den Behörden übergeben. Und selbst, wenn ihr davon kommt: Ich verfluche euch! 18:38

  25. 0057 399 7923372

    Oh man Oma, das ist kein Enkeltrick!!! 18:39

  26. Judith

    Ach ja? Lassen Sie mich raten, ein Video auf dem Sie „Hallo Oma, das ist kein Enkeltrick“ sagen, können Sie mir aber nicht schicken, hm? 18:48

  27. 0057 399 7923372

    Nein, ich hab dohc gesagt, ich hab hier kaum Empfang! 1 Balken alle 3 Minuten, wenn ich Glück habe!! 18:49

  28. 0057 399 7923372

    Ich bin hier grade an der Pazifik-Küste in einem Ort der heißt Nuqui. Das ist hier völlig ab vom Schuss! 18:50

  29. Judith

    Dass Sie jetzt nicht einmal den Anstand besitzen, es zuzugeben. ich bin verblüfft von so viel Schamlosigkeit. 18:57

  30. 0057 399 7923372

    AHHH! Ok, ich nehm eine ganz kurze Sprachnachricht auf und versuch die zu schicken! 18:59

  31. 0057 399 7923372

    Hast du sie bekommen Oma?? 19:08

  32. Judith

    Wagen Sie es nicht, mich Oma zu nennen! 19:12

  33. Judith

    Ich habe die Nachricht nicht bekommen 19:14

  34. Judith

    Und selbst wenn ich sie bekommen hätte, ich weiß sehr gut, dass Sie die Stimme von meiner Bea mit KI generien können! 19:17

  35. Judith

    Das machen Sie doch mit drei Knopfdrücken! 19:20

  36. 0057 399 7923372

    Omg, das ist so abstrus. 19:21

  37. 0057 399 7923372

    Ok, was müsste ich denn tun, innerhalb meiner aktuellen Möglichkeiten, damit du mir glaubst? 19:22

  38. Judith

    Gar nichts. Deine Nummer ist aufgeschrieben und jetzt rufe ich die Polizei an, die finden dich/euch und befreien Bea! 19:28

  39. 0057 399 7923372

    Ha! Ich hatte grade drei Balken! Wart mal kurz bitte 19:33

  40. Videoanruf von 0057 399 7923372

  41. 0057 399 7923372

    Ok jetzt ist der Empfang wieder weg. 19:41

  42. 0057 399 7923372

    Ohne Scheiß Oma, wie aufwändig wäre es bitte für jemanden, der einen Enkeltrick plant, einen Videocall mit meinem Gesicht und meiner Stimme zu machen, die live auf deine Fragen antwortet??? 19:43

  43. 0057 399 7923372

    AU?DERDEM: Warum sollte ich weiter versuchen, dich zu überzeugen??? 19:44

  44. Judith

    Ist ja gut, Bealein. Tut mir Leid. 19:48

  45. 0057 399 7923372

    Halleluja! 19:48

  46. Judith

    Ich hab nur diese Reportage gesehen… und weil ihr so selten anruft, konnte ich es einfach nicht glauben... 19:50

  47. 0057 399 7923372

    Ach Oma, das tut mir ja auch Leid. ich werde das in Zukunft öfter tun! 19:51

  48. Judith

    Ich wusste ja noch nichteinmal, dass du in Kolumbien bist! 19:53

  49. 0057 399 7923372

    Oh man! So eine verrückte Geschichte! :DDD 19:54

  50. Judith

    Das stimmt :D Diesen Chatverlauf drucke ich mir aus und schick ihn der Verwandtschaft! 😂 19:57

  51. Judith

    Also Liebes, was brauchst du denn jetzt eigentlich? Wie holen wir dich da raus aus dem Dschungel? 20:00

  52. 0057 399 7923372

    Okay, also wie gesagt, 500€ wären super 20:01

  53. Judith

    500?? Wieso denn so viel? Haben die dich beklaut? 20:03

  54. 0057 399 7923372

    Ne, also das mit dem Flug verpasst stimmt und der kostet ca. 130 20:03

  55. 0057 399 7923372

    Aber ich hab mich auch ein bisschen mit meinem Budget verschätzt und bin jetzt etwas pleite 😬 20:04

  56. Judith

    Und jetzt soll dir Omilein ordentlich Kohle schicken, damit du weiter Urlaub machen kannst? 20:07

  57. Judith

    Und wir wissen beide, dass du darauf baust, mir das nicht zurückzahlen zu müssen. Kein Enkeltrick, aber eben doch ein Enkeltrick. 20:11

  58. 0057 399 7923372

    😔 20:11

  59. Judith

    Pass auf, ich schicke dir die 130 und den Rest bestellst du dir bitte bei deinen Eltern. Wenn du mich erreicht hast, wirst du sie früher oder später auch erreichen. 20:15

  60. 0057 399 7923372

    Ja, okay. vielen Dank Oma! 20:16

  61. Judith

    Und die 130 gibts nur, wenn ich einen ausführlichen Oma-Besuch mit detailliertem Durchgehen aller Urlaubsfotos bekomme! Und du meine trockenen Kekse isst 😈 20:20

  62. 0057 399 7923372

    Haha okay, Deal! 20:20

Zur Startseite