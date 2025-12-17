Zum Hauptinhalt springen

  Startseite
  Whatsapp-Kolumne

  4. Whatsapp-Kolumne: Affäre auf der Weihnachtsfeier

„Darf ein Abteilungsleiter etwas mit einer Angestellten anfangen?“

Auf der Weihnachtsfeier ihrer Firma haben Leyla, Mai und Basti eine gute Zeit. Bis Mai entdeckt, was auf der Tanzfläche passiert.
Von Lisa Nguyen
Grafik: SZ Jetzt

Wer schreibt? 

Leyla (26), Mai (31) und Basti (28) sind gut befreundete Arbeitskollegen. Um den Büroalltag zu überstehen, haben sie einen Gruppenchat. 

Um warum? 

Die Weihnachtsfeier läuft, die Stimmung ist gut - vielleicht zu gut? Zu später Stunde beobachtet Mai, wie zwei Kollegen auf der Tanzfläche sehr vertraut wirken. 

Und so könnte das aussehen:

  1. Di. 16. Dez.

  2. Mai

    Leute, wo seit ihr?? Ich brauche euch dringend 23:40

  3. Mai

    *seid. Sorry, ich habe schon viel zu viel Glühwein intus 23:41

  4. Leyla

    Stehe an der Häppchen-Bar im Kreis mit Sabine. Möchte sie gleich abgreifen und fragen, wie es im nächsten Jahr um meine Beförderung steht 🫠 Diese Personalabteilung lässt sich nur mit mehr Geld aushalten 23:45

  5. Leyla

    Sie ist ausnahmsweise mal gut gelaunt, das möchte ich ausnutzen 23:45

  6. Basti

    Bin draußen und rauche. Meine Ohren bluten von diesen Weihnachtsschlagern 23:46

  7. Mai

    Ok, könnt ihr bitte JETZT zur Tanzfläche kommen? 23:47

  8. Leyla

    Geht nicht, ich muss unbedingt mit Sabine sprechen 23:47

  9. Basti

    Ich komme. Was ist denn los? 23:48

  10. Mai

    Bist du schon drinnen? 23.48

  11. Basti

    Ja, aber die Tanzfläche ist viel zu voll, ich sehe dich nicht 23:48

  12. Mai

    Ist egal, wo ich gerade bin. Aber schau mal in Richtung DJ-Pult. Siehst du den Tanzkreis vom Controlling-Team? 23:49

  13. Basti

    Die sind ja gut dabei 23:49

  14. Basti

    Sieht wild aus, wenn Controller versuchen, zu Mariah Carey zu tanzen 😂 23:50

  15. Mai

    Ja, aber siehst du Joghurt-Jörn mit der neuen Kollegin? 23:51

  16. Leyla

    Joghurt-Jörn?? 23:53

  17. Basti

    Ach, ihr Personal-Mäuse kriegt ja gar nichts mit 😘 Jörn isst in jeder Morgen-Konferenz seinen Protein-Joghurt in gefühlt Salatschüsseln, überdeckt mit einem Kilo Leinsamen 23:54

  18. Basti

    Spricht dabei mit vollem Mund und nervt damit das gesamte Team. Abteilungsleiter muss man sein. 23:54

  19. Leyla

    Ewwww 23:55

  20. Mai

    Nicht ablenken, Leude. Basti, findest du nicht, dass die beiden zu eng Discofox tanzen? 23:56

  21. Basti

    Nein, nur, dass sie komplett aus dem Takt sind 23:57

  22. Mai

    Das ist schon sehr intensiver Blickkontakt... 23:58

  23. Basti

    Naja, die wirken halt sehr angetrunken. Das passiert, wenn die Firma den Champagner sponsert 😬 23:58

  24. Basti

    Mai, dafür habe ich meine Kippe ausgemacht? 😭 Es passiert doch gar nichts 23:58

  25. Mi. 17. Dez.

  26. Mai

    Basti, schau bitte nochmal auf Joghurt-Jörn!! UNBEDINGT 00:00

  27. Basti

    Ach, du meine Güte 00:01

  28. Leyla

    Was ist los?!?!?!!?! 00:02

  29. Basti

    Die haben angefangen, mitten auf der Tanzfläche zu knutschen. 00:03

  30. Leyla

    BITTE WAS? 00:04

  31. Basti

    Ist die neue Kollegin nicht 20 Jahre jünger als der? 00:04

  32. Mai

    Ich habe schon ihr Linkedin-Profil gestalkt. Sie hat erst vor zwei Jahren ihren Master gemacht, also müsste sie Mitte/Ende Zwanzig sein 00:05

  33. Mai

    Joghurt-Jörn ist zweifelsohne ein Boomer 00:05

  34. Mai

    Und vor allem ist er verheiratet und hat zwei Kinder, die sind sogar noch ziemlich klein 00:06

  35. Mai

    Ein Kumpel arbeitet mit seiner Frau zusammen... 00:06

  36. Leyla

    Kotz, würg, brech 00:07

  37. Basti

    Leyla, du musst unbedingt zur Tanzfläche kommen und dir das ansehen 00:08

  38. Basti

    Die fressen einander das Gesicht auf und andere um sie herum fangen an zu tuscheln!! 00:09

  39. Basti

    Die ersten holen schon ihr Handy raus und machen Fotos 00:09

  40. Leyla

    Ich kann nicht, Sabine und ich sprechen gleich über die Beförderung, sie holt sich nur noch einen Glühwein 😭 00:10

  41. Leyla

    Warum passieren die spannendsten Sachen, wenn ich nicht dabei bin?? 00:11

  42. Mai

    Leyla, bei aller Liebe, sprich mit deiner Chefin ein anderes Mal darüber. 1.) Es ist Weihnachtsfeier, 2.) deine verdiente Beförderung handelst du eh nicht um Mitternacht aus und 3) jetzt gerade passiert der Gossip des Jahres 🍿🍿🍿 00:11

  43. Basti

    Darf ein Abteilungsleiter überhaupt etwas mit seiner Angestellten anfangen? 00:12

  44. Basti

    Ist das nicht ein bisschen wie diese Kiss-cam-Affäre bei diesem Coldplay-Konzert? Wurde der nicht gefeuert? 00:13

  45. Mai

    Gute Frage, ich google mal kurz 00:14

  46. Mai

    Ok, mein Rechercheergebnis: Die Amis sind sehr streng bei solchen Dingen, deshalb musste er als Geschäftsführer zurücktreten 00:17

  47. Mai

    "Solange eine private Beziehung der Firma nicht schadet, so lässt sich das deutsche Arbeitsrecht kurz zusammenfassen, geht sie schon in Ordnung." 00:18

  48. Basti

    Also schaden tun sie gerade nur sich selbst. Wie kann man so gar keine Self-awareness haben? Egal wie betrunken man ist?? 00:19

  49. Mai

    Leyla, das ist ein Fall für euch, oder? Als Personalleiterin muss Sabine das erfahren... 00:19

  50. Leyla

    Ich weiß, ich versuche sie auf die Tanzfläche zu locken. Es läuft gerade sowieso Helene Fischer 00:20

  51. Leyla

    Ok ihr Lieben. Sabine hat die beiden auf der Tanzfläche entdeckt und sie ist total wütend. Ihr ganzer Körper bebt 😮 00:23

  52. Leyla

    Murmelt vor sich hin "Das kann doch nicht wahr sein" und "Was für ein Idiot" 00:24

  53. Leyla

    OMG habt ihr gerade gesehen, wie Sabine zwischen die beiden gegangen ist??? 00:26

  54. Mai

    Äh, ich glaube, so ziemlich alle 300 Mitarbeiter dieser Firma haben gerade beobachtet, wie Sabine den Jörn von der Tanzfläche gezerrt hat 😂 00:27

  55. Basti

    Ich glaube nicht, was gerade eben passiert ist... 00:28

  56. Leyla

    Dieses Unternehmen ist ein Fiebertraum. Ich will jetzt einfach nur nach Hause 00:30

  57. Mai

    Ok Maus, Basti und ich bleiben noch ein bisschen! 00:31

  58. Basti

    Ihr könnt nicht glauben, was ich gerade gesehen habe 02:03

  59. Basti

    Ich bin gerade in den Innenhof gelaufen und habe mir eine ruhige Ecke zum Rauchen gesucht und wen sehe ich da: 02:04

  60. Basti

    Jörn und Sabine. 02:05

  61. Mai

    Nein! 02:06

  62. Basti

    Sabine war komplett in Tränen aufgelöst und schrie ihn an 02.06

  63. Basti

    Sagte sowas wie: "Wie konntest du nur?" und schubste ihn die ganze Zeit von sich weg 02:07

  64. Basti

    Also mal ganz unabhängig vom sehr verwerflichen Machtgefälle und dem Compliance-Bums: Ausgerechnet Jörn, der mit diesen grässlichen Hemden durchs Büro läuft, hat zwei Affären am Arbeitsplatz?!?! 02:08

  65. Leyla

    Leinsamen bringen es wohl.. 02:08

  66. Mai

    Mindestens drei. Habe gerade an der Weinbar gehört, dass Barbara von Sales sich mit ihm traf. Anscheinend erzählte er, dass er eine offene Beziehung führt. 02:09

  67. Basti

    Aha, und weiß auch seine Frau von dieser offenen Beziehung? 02:10

  68. Mai

    Das habe ich noch nicht herausgefunden 02:10

  69. Mai

    Betonung auf: noch nicht. Hehe. 02:11

  70. Mai

    Im neuen Jahr fahre ich die Antennen meines Flurfunks ganz weit aus💅 02:12

