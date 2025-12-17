„Darf ein Abteilungsleiter etwas mit einer Angestellten anfangen?“
Teile diesen Beitrag mit Anderen:
Wer schreibt?
Leyla (26), Mai (31) und Basti (28) sind gut befreundete Arbeitskollegen. Um den Büroalltag zu überstehen, haben sie einen Gruppenchat.
Um warum?
Die Weihnachtsfeier läuft, die Stimmung ist gut - vielleicht zu gut? Zu später Stunde beobachtet Mai, wie zwei Kollegen auf der Tanzfläche sehr vertraut wirken.
Und so könnte das aussehen:
-
Di. 16. Dez.
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Leyla
-
Leyla
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Leyla
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Leyla
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Leyla
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Mi. 17. Dez.
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Leyla
-
Basti
-
Leyla
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Leyla
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Leyla
-
Leyla
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Leyla
-
Leyla
-
Leyla
-
Leyla
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Leyla
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Basti
-
Leyla
-
Mai
-
Basti
-
Mai
-
Mai
-
Mai