„Ich wusste nicht, dass meine Freunde für dich negative Komponenten sind“

Alex hat keinen Bock, mit den Freund*innen seiner neuen Freundin Sophia auf einen Berg zu wandern. Sophia findet das gar nicht cool.
Von Hannah Berger
Grafik: jetzt

Wer schreibt?

Sagen wir, Sophia (21) und Alex (22). Sie sind seit einem Jahr ein Paar. Doch ihre Interessen könnten unterschiedlicher nicht sein: Sophia ist ein geselliger, aktiver Mensch, geht gern unter Leute und treibt viel Sport. Alex ist das genaue Gegenteil: Er ist introvertiert, studiert Philosophie und verbringt seine Freizeit am liebsten mit einem guten Film auf dem Sofa.  

Und warum?

Die beiden wollen das Wochenende zusammen verbringen, doch die gemeinsame Freizeitgestaltung erweist sich wie immer als schwierig. Nicht zum ersten Mal stellen sie die Grundfeste ihrer Beziehung infrage.

Und wie könnte das aussehen?

  1. 24.08.2020

  2. Sophia

    Hey mein Schatz! 🥰 18:36

  3. Alex

    Hi 😊 19:11

  4. Sophia

    Na alles gut bei dir? Wie läufts mit deiner Philosophie-Hausarbeit? 19:27

  5. Alex

    Alles bestens. Bin heute bei der Recherche ganz gut vorangekommen, aber jetzt bin ich ziemlich platt. Michel schafft mich.. 19:30

  6. Sophia

    Welcher Michel? Ein Uni-Kumpel? 19:35

  7. Alex

    Michel Foucault 😉 19:37

  8. Alex

    Der Philosoph :D 19:37

  9. Sophia

    Achso..^^ 19:38

  10. Sophia

    Sehen wir uns am Wochenende?🤗 19:38

  11. Alex

    Klar! 19:45

  12. Alex

    Freu mich schon auf dich! 😍😘 19:45

  13. Sophia

    Ich mich auch!😘 19:46

  14. Sophia

    Was wollen wir denn Schönes unternehmen? 😊 19:46

  15. Alex

    Ach wegen mir müssen wir gar nichts Besonderes unternehmen. Hauptsache wir sind zusammen und ich kann meinen Sophia-Akku wieder aufladen💖🔋Vermiss dich nämlich! 19:50

  16. Sophia

    Aaaw, du bist süß!🥰 19:52

  17. Sophia

    Hättest du Lust mit ein paar Freunden eine Bergtour zu machen?🏔🥾 19:53

  18. Alex

    Jeey bergsteigen… Genau mein Ding..😅😅😅 20:10

  19. Sophia

    Ja ich weiß du bist nicht so der Outdoor-Typ, aber es muss ja kein super hoher Berg sein.🙂 20:10

  20. Alex

    Hm🙈 wer ist denn sonst noch dabei? 20:12

  21. Sophia

    Die übliche Wander-Crew: Elena, Tobi und Dennis🙂 20:13

  22. Alex

    Ohje dann bin ich ja ganz allein unter den krassesten Sportskanonen😵Dann müsst ihr ja ständig auf mich warten...🙈 20:14

  23. Sophia

    Ach was, sooo krass sind die jetzt auch nicht. Da kannst du schon mithalten 😉 Und wenn nicht, dann mach ich mit dir Pause. Die anderen haben da sicher kein Problem damit, sind ja alle super nett. Du hast dich doch letztens mit Tobi ganz gut unterhalten. 20:15

  24. Alex

    Naja.. Den Großteil der Unterhaltung musste ich mich für meine Studienwahl rechtfertigen und erklären, was man mit einem Philosophiestudium anfangen kann..🙄 20:17

  25. Sophia

    Naja du musst zugeben, dass die Frage nicht ganz unberechtigt ist 😉 Ist ja nicht böse gemeint. 20:19

  26. Alex

    Ja kann schon sein, aber wenn man die Frage zum tausendsten Mal beantworten muss, nervt es irgendwann.. 20:20

  27. Sophia

    Ok. Dann unterhaltet ihr euch dieses Mal eben über was anderes :) 20:20

  28. Alex

    Wenn ich mich beim bergsteigen überhaupt unterhalten kann und nicht die ganze Zeit am Keuchen und Sterben bin😝🥵 20:21

  29. Sophia

    Ach komm, du übertreibst! Woher willst du wissen, dass es so schlimm wird? Du warst doch schon ewig nicht mehr wandern.. 20:22

  30. Alex

    Warum nur...🤔 20:22

  31. Alex

    Tut mir leid Sophia, aber ich glaube da hat keiner der Beteiligten Spaß. Ich werd mich vor allen blamieren und mich fühlen wie ein unsportlicher Klotz am Bein. Und ihr müsstet die ganze Zeit auf mich Rücksicht nehmen. Vielleicht können wir ja mal zu zweit wandern gehen, dann halte ich wenigstens nicht die ganze Gruppe auf und niemand außer dir wird Zeuge meines Scheiterns. 20:23

  32. Sophia

    Hm ok. 20:25

  33. Sophia

    Aber ich fände es schon schön, wenn du mal mitkommen würdest. Die anderen fragen schon immer nach dir. Und es macht doch keinen Unterschied, ob wir zu zweit unterwegs sind oder mit ein paar anderen Leuten. 🤷‍♀️Mehr Leute, mehr Spaß! 20:28

  34. Alex

    Sophia, du weißt doch, dass ich ein bisschen socially awkward bin. Ich kenne deine Freunde einfach noch nicht so gut und bin verdammt schlecht im Smalltalk. Wir können gern mal wieder mit ihnen ein Bier trinken gehen oder so, aber nicht ausgerechnet wandern. Das sind für mich einfach zu viele negative Komponenten auf einmal … 20:30

  35. Sophia

    Ok wusste nicht, dass meine Freunde für dich negative Komponenten sind.. 20:33

  36. Alex

    Nein jetzt hast du mich missverstanden. Soziale Interaktion kann für einen Introvert wie mich einfach sehr anstrengend sein – vor allem wenn ich die Leute noch nicht so gut kenne. Das hat nichts mit deinen Freunden persönlich zu tun. Und wenn ein Körperklaus wie ich dabei dann auch noch wandern soll, trägt das nicht unbedingt dazu bei, dass ich mich wohler fühle.. 20:33

  37. Alex

    Verstehst du? 20:36

  38. Sophia

    Hm ich versuch’s.. Schade finde ich es trotzdem.. 🙈 20:38

  39. Alex

    Ich weiß, tut mir leid 😕Ich arbeite dran. Du kannst ja gerne mit den anderen trotzdem in die Berge gehen, aber ich werde dieses Mal passen. Nicht böse sein..😘 20:39

  40. Sophia

    Aber wir wollten das Wochenende doch gemeinsam verbringen ☹ 20:40

  41. Alex

    Ja schon, aber du musst jetzt nicht wegen mir zuhause bleiben, wenn du lieber wandern gehst. 20:41

  42. Sophia

    Nein, schon gut, das ist unser Wochenende. Dann geh ich eben wann anders wandern 🙂 20:42

  43. Alex

    Hm jetzt fühl ich mich irgendwie schlecht.. 😥Aber ich weiß das sehr zu schätzen 💞Ich gehe auch ganz bestimmt mal mit dir wandern, versprochen! 😌Und mit Elena, Tobi und Dennis gehen wir auch mal wieder weg. 🍻 20:43

  44. Sophia

    Also gut 🙂 Worauf hättest du denn stattdessen Lust? 20:44

  45. Alex

    Wie wärs mit einem Star-Wars-Marathon? 👽Vier Teile fehlen uns ja noch. Wir machen ein Matratzenlager, bestellen Pizza und machen es uns gemütlich.📽🍿🍕 20:45

  46. Sophia

    Du willst dich ernsthaft den ganzen Tag vor den Fernseher setzen?! 20:47

  47. Alex

    Ja 😁 Aber wenn du willst, können wir auch erst abends starten und uns nachmittags auf den Balkon chillen. Ich serviere auch den Summerdrink allá Alex.😎🍹 20:47

  48. Sophia

    Ich werde mir auch abends keine 4 Star-Wars-Filme am Stück geben.. Das ist doch irgendwie Zeitverschwendung 20:48

  49. Alex

    Star Wars und Zeitverschwendung??! 😲 Das ist Allgemeinbildung! Du meintest doch letztens, dass dir die ersten Teile gefallen haben. 20:48

  50. Sophia

    Ich sagte ich finde sie ‚nicht schlecht‘. Wie man sich da so reinsteigern kann, werde ich trotzdem nie verstehen. 😅Und der kleine grüne Gnom nervt auch irgendwie.. Super weise, aber nicht mal im Stande, einen grammatisch korrekten Satz zu bilden. 20:50

  51. Alex

    via GIPHY

    20:53

  52. Sophia

    ... 20:53

  53. Alex

    Ok ok, schon verstanden, in diesem Leben mache ich wohl keinen Star Wars Fan mehr aus dir.🤣Wie wärs, wenn du dieses Mal den Film aussuchst? 😊 20:53

  54. Sophia

    Eigentlich bin ich allgemein nicht so scharf aufs Fernsehen und zuhause Gammeln.. 🤷‍♀️Das haben wir die letzten Monate gezwungenermaßen sowieso schon so oft gemacht. Das ist auf Dauer doch langweilig..ich will was tun! 20:56

  59. Alex

    Das kommt auf die Definition von ‚etwas tun‘ an. Nur weil ich nicht schwitze und durch die Gegend springe, heißt das ja noch lange nicht, dass ich nichts tue. 21:02

  60. Sophia

    Sowas kann auch nur von einem Philosophiestudenten kommen 👓😆 ich wollte jetzt keine Grundsatzdiskussion starten. 21:03

  61. Sophia

    Ich sehe nur nicht ein, warum ich mir mit dir ständig irgendwelche Filme und Serien anschauen muss, aber du nie mit mir und meinen Freunden wandern gehst. 21:04

  62. Alex

    Hey das ist nicht fair. 😥Du weißt genau, dass ich mich unter fremden Menschen nicht so wohl fühle. Dass ich daran arbeiten muss, weiß ich selbst, aber das muss doch nicht ausgerechnet beim Wandern passieren. Und überhaupt: Man kann eine Bergtour doch nicht mit einem Film vergleichen… 21:06

  63. Sophia

    Wieso kann man das nicht vergleichen? Filme interessieren mich genauso wenig wie dich wandern. 21:06

  64. Alex

    Ja aber es ist ja wohl ein Unterschied, ob du dich einfach zwei Stunden mit mir vor den Fernseher kuschelst oder ob ich mich einen halben Tag einen Berg hochquäle und noch 3 Tage später Muskelkater habe. Und nebenbei blamiere ich mich auch noch vor deinen Freunden. 21:08

  65. Sophia

    Und ich blamiere mich also nicht vor deinen Freunden, wenn ich nicht weiß, wer Michelle Foucault und Meister Yoda sind..? 21:09

  66. Alex

    Michel. 21:09

  67. Sophia

    Was? 21:09

  68. Alex

    Michel Foucault. Nicht Michelle😀 21:10

  69. Sophia

    ... 21:11

  73. Alex

    Irgendwie werd ich das Gefühl nicht los, dass du lieber einen sportlichen Freund mit Sixpack hättest, mit dem du ins Fitnessstudio gehen, Klettertouren machen und für einen Marathon trainieren kannst und all den Kram.. 21:14

  74. Sophia

    Denkst du das wirklich? Das ist doch Unsinn. ❤ 21:18

  75. Sophia

    Natürlich ist es schön, wenn man viele Interessen und Hobbys teilt. Aber vielleicht ist es ja auch ganz gut, wenn man nicht alles gemeinsam macht.🤷‍♀️ 21:20

  76. Alex

    Ja das sage ich mir ja auch immer wieder. Aber manchmal frage ich mich schon, ob wir nicht vielleicht doch zu verschieden sind. 🙈Wir können uns ja nicht mal bei der Wochenendplanung einigen. 21:21

  77. Sophia

    Ach Alex das ist doch kein Weltuntergang.🙂 Wir werden ja wohl noch etwas finden, worauf wir beide Lust haben. Du interpretierst schon wieder viel zu viel in eine Situation hinein. Mein kleiner Philosoph 😘 21:22

  78. Alex

    Da ist ja schon das nächste Problem: Nicht nur, dass wir keine gemeinsamen Interessen haben, du nimmst ja meine nicht mal ernst. Mein Philosophiestudium belächelst du immer nur und meine Hobbys sind für dich nicht mal Hobbys, sondern „Zeitverschwendung“. 21:24

  79. Sophia

    Oh nein ☹Das ist doch alles nicht so gemeint. 21:25

  80. Sophia

    Ich finde ich es sogar ziemlich sexy, dass du so belesen und kultiviert bist..😏🔥 21:25

  81. Alex

    Hihi Schleimerin 🤭🐌😘 21:29

  82. Alex

    Ich hab da wohl einfach ein paar Komplexe, weil wir manchmal sind wie Feuer und Wasser.🔥💧 21:31

  83. Sophia

    Tja, du weißt doch: Gegensätze ziehen sich an 😉 21:33

  84. Alex

    Ja schon, aber auf irgendeiner gemeinsamen Basis muss man die Beziehung ja aufbauen. 21:35

  85. Sophia

    Na die haben wir doch auf jeden Fall! 21:35

  86. Alex

    Jetzt musst du mir auf die Sprünge helfen😅 21:35

  87. Sophia

    Ofenkäse! 21:36

  88. Alex

    Was?😂 21:36

  89. Sophia

    Wir beide lieben Ofenkäse! 🧀😍 21:36

  90. Alex

    Du meinst, Ofenkäse ist die Basis unserer Beziehung?😂 21:37

  91. Sophia

    Jaa!!! 😄Ich finde Ofenkäse ist eine hervorragende Beziehungsbasis! Er lässt uns zu einer unwiderstehlichen, heißen Köstlichkeit verschmelzen!😜 21:37

  92. Alex

    Haha eine weitere Gemeinsamkeit ist dann wohl die Vorliebe für schlechte Wortspiele 😂 21:38

  93. Sophia

    Ohja! 😌 21:38

  94. Alex

    Ok na gut, überzeugt 😋 21:38

  95. Alex

    Und was machen wir jetzt am Wochenende? 21:59

