„Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht“

Jessica und Raphael haben seit Jahren keinen Kontakt mehr. Nun versucht Jessica, Raphaels Aufmerksamkeit zu bekommen – und löscht dafür ihre eigenen Nachrichten.
Von Gracia Ndona
Grafik: SZ Jetzt

Wer schreibt?

Jessica (28) und Raphael (29). In ihrer Kindheit haben sie fast jede Minute gemeinsam verbracht, auch als Erwachsene hatten sie Kontakt. Doch das letzte Gespräch ist bereits vier Jahre her.

Wieso schreiben sie?

Jessica möchte die Freundschaft wiederbeleben. Außerdem werden dieses Jahr viele Animationsfilme im Kino gezeigt, die sie früher gemeinsam geschaut haben. Sie meldet sich bei Raphael. Und nutzt dabei die Nachrichten-Löschfunktion, um sicherzustellen, dass sie eine Reaktion bekommt.  

 Und wie könnte das aussehen? 

  1. 31.12.2019

  2. Raphael

    Frohes Neues, Donatello. 🥷🏿🐢 00:31

  3. Jessica

    Hahahahahaha! Dir auch einen guten Rutsch, Raphi! 🍾 00:34

  4. 09.03.2023

  5. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 13:12

  6. 10.03.2023

  7. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 18:31

  8. Raphael

    Hey Jessi...😅alles klar? 18:43

  9. Jessica

    Ohhh! Hey Raphi! 19:15

  10. Jessica

    Sry, irgendwie schicke ich in letzter Zeit ständig Nachrichten an die falschen Leute. 🙈 19:16

  11. Jessica

    Hoffe dir geht's gut 🥰 19:16

  12. Raphael

    Haha, kein Ding! 19:28

  13. Raphael

    Bei mir ist alles cool soweit. Wie geht's dir?? 19:29

  14. Jessica

    Auch gut, danke! 19:31

  15. Raphael

    Nice 👌🏽 19:34

  16. 12.03.2023

  17. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 14:28

  18. Raphael

    😂😂😂 14:29

  19. Raphael

    Wenn du mir etwas sagen willst, kannst du mir auch einfach schreiben. 14:30

  20. Raphael

    Oder du rufst mich an. 14:31

  21. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 16:09

  22. Jessica

    Sorry, das ist echt mein Handy!! 16:10

  23. Raphael

    Hmm... das hab ich echt noch nie gehört, dass Handys sowas machen. 🤔 16:15

  24. Jessica

    Gehts dir denn gut? 16:20

  25. Raphael

    Ja, aber ich muss gleich zum Training! Meine Mom fährt mich mit dem Auto hin. 16:22

  26. Jessica

    Uhhh! Liebe Grüße an sie! Was für einen Sport machst du? 16:26

  27. Raphael

    Das wollte ich dir schon lange erzählen: Ich habe letztes Jahr begonnen Martial Arts zu trainieren. Dreimal die Woche habe ich Training. 16:30

  28. Jessica

    Echt?!! 🤩 Wie ist es? 16:33

  29. Raphael

    Es ist hart, aber macht Spaß! 16:35

  30. Raphael

    Meine nächste Einheit beginnt in einer halben Stunde. Aber wie gehts dir denn so? 16:36

  31. Jessica

    Gut gut! 16:38

  32. Jessica

    In nächster Zeit kommen echt viele Zeichentrickfilme in die Kinos! Liebst du die auch noch so? 16:38

  33. Raphael

    Natürlich feier ich die! Ich habe alle Trailer gesehen. 😍 16:41

  34. Jessica

    Cool! Meine friends interessieren sich nicht so für Zeichentrickfilme. ☹ Wollen wir mal gemeinsam ins Kino gehen? 16:50

  35. Raphael

    Klingt gut! Schreiben wir nach dem Training? Die Stunde geht gleich los. 16:53

  36. Jessica

    Super! Bis dann! 16:55

  37. Jessica

    Viel Spaß beim Training! 🥋 16:55

  38. 14.3.2023

  39. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 18:46

  40. Raphael

    Ahh! Jessi! Sry! 18:50

  41. Raphael

    Ich war nach dem Training so K.O.! Dann hat meine Mom Lasagne gemacht. Du weißt, wie satt die macht. 18:51

  42. Jessica

    Haha, war das Training nicht vorgestern? 🤔 18:59

  43. Raphael

    Ja, sorry! 19:00

  44. Jessica

    Ich wollte nur nachfragen, ob unser Date noch steht? Gehen wir gemeinsam ins Kino? 19:03

  45. Raphael

    Date? 😏 19:06

  46. Raphael

    Ich würde mich freuen, wenn wir etwas unternehmen! 19:07

  47. Jessica

    Cool! 🤩 Wann hättest du Zeit? 19:09

  48. Raphael

    Lass mich schauen. Nächste Woche ist eigentlich ziemlich voll bei mir. Ich hab ja fast jeden zweiten Tag Training. Und am Wochenende passe ich meistens auf den Hund auf. Geht es bei dir in zwei Wochen? 19:32

  49. Jessica

    Wow! Damals war es echt einfacher sich zu treffen. 🙄 19:36

  50. Raphael

    "Damals" waren wir Kinder, Jessi. 😅 So ist das halt, wenn man erwachsen wird. Aber wir werden schon einen Tag finden. Was ist denn in zwei Wochen? Kannst du da? 20:05

  51. Jessica

    Oh, Wow! Willst du mir sagen, dass ich kindisch bin?! 20:08

  52. Raphael

    Nein! Beruhig dich! 😤 Kannst du in zwei Wochen? 20:45

  53. 15.3.2023

  54. Raphael

    Hallo?! Jessi?! 15:20

  55. Raphael

    Ignorierst du mich jetzt? 19:15

  56. Verpasster Sprachanruf von Raphi

  57. 16.3.2023

  58. Raphael

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 19:23

  59. Jessica

    Diesen Trick hast du von mir 🙄 21:05

  60. Raphael

    Haha, ja! Er funktioniert! 🤯 Auch, wenn er etwas kindisch ist... 21:10

  61. Jessica

    Hör auf das zu sagen! Ich bin nicht kindisch! 21:16

  62. Raphael

    Ok, Ok! Du hast Recht! Tut mir leid! Möchtest du am Freitag mit mir ins Kino gehen? Es kommt ein richtig nicer Film raus 😉 21:10

  63. Jessica

    Ich weiß! Deswegen habe ich vorgeschlagen, dass wir ins Kino gehen! 😂 Aber ich dachte du hättest erst in zwei Wochen Zeit? 21:11

  64. Raphael

    Ich habe Termine verschoben und meine Mom wird auf den Hund aufpassen. Wir können am Freitag etwas Essen und dann ins Kino gehen? 21:18

  65. Jessica

    Warte mal! Lass mich in meinem Terminkalender schauen! 🤓 21:21

  66. Raphael

    Haha, Jessi! 😂 Du musst mir nicht beweisen, dass du erwachsen bist. Also, treffen wir uns am Freitag? 21:30

  67. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 22:05

  68. Raphael

    ... 22:30

  69. Jessica

    War nur ein Spaß! Geht klar! Ich freu mich! 🥳 22:31

  70. Raphael

    Haha, Ok! Bis dann, Donatello! 22:35

  71. Jessica

    Ciao! Bis Freitaaaag! 🐢💃🏾 22:36

  72. 19.3.2023

  73. Raphael

    Hey, Jessi. Stört es dich wenn ich heute wen mitnehme? 18:12

  74. Jessica

    Haha 🥴 wen denn? 18:15

  75. Raphael

    Ich habe gestern beim Abendessen erzählt, dass wir heute ins Kino gehen. Jetzt will meine Mom mit. 18:16

  76. Jessica

    Linda?! 18:17

  77. Raphael

    Ja... 18:19

  78. Jessica

    Sag mal, wohnst du noch zuhause, Raphi? 18:21

  79. Raphael

    Ja. 😄 Ist das ein Problem? 18:24

  80. Raphael

    Der Film beginnt in einer Stunde, Jessi... 18:50

  81. Raphael

    Das ist echt kindisch von dir... 20:01

  82. Jessica

    Diese Nachricht wurde gelöscht 20:13

